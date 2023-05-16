US sees more indication of Russia, Iran defense cooperation





The United States is seeing more indications that Russia and Iran are expanding an unprecedented defense partnership that will help Moscow prolong its war in Ukraine as well as pose a threat to Iran's neighbors, the White House said on Monday.

3 View gallery Vladimir Putin, Ebrahim Raisi ( Photo: AP, Reuters )

3 View gallery Aftermath of an Iranian made drone attack on Kyiv earlier this month ( Photo: Reuters )

"This is about a burgeoning defense relationship" that allows Russia to kill more people in Ukraine and also enables Iran to stock up on its military hardware and pose a greater threat to its neighbors, Kirby told reporters.

"Drones are the primary military help Iran is providing to Russia, which is seeking to acquire advanced level types," Kirby said.

Russia launched an exceptionally intense air attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Tuesday, using drones, cruise and probably ballistic missiles, city officials said, as the Ukrainian capital suffered its eighth air raid this month.

3 View gallery Russia launches attack on Ukraine on Tuesday ( Reuters )

The United States will be announcing additional designations targeting increased military cooperation between Russia and Iran, Kirby added.

