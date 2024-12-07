Man severely wounded in West Bank car-ramming attack, IDF in pursuit of assailant

A man in his 30s was seriously wounded Saturday evening in a car-ramming attack near Al-Fawar, south of the West Bank city of Hebron.

He was evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva with leg injuries, according to the IDF and medics.

Footage from car-ramming attack near Hebron, West Bank

The assailant fled the scene, and Israeli forces have launched a manhunt, the military said. A civilian vehicle in the area was struck by gunfire, lightly injuring a 45-year-old man with glass shards. Medics treated two additional passengers, a man and a child, for shock.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and IDF medical personnel arrived on-site following a call to MDA’s Negev emergency line. They stabilized the seriously wounded victim before transferring him to the hospital.

1 View gallery Emergency teams at scene of car-ramming attack near Hebron, West Bank

This incident follows a shooting attack last Friday near the Gitai Avisar Junction close to Ariel in the West Bank. Nine people were wounded, one critically, when a gunman opened fire on a bus traveling from Ariel to Tel Aviv.

The attacker, who wore a tactical vest, was neutralized at the scene. Among the injured was bus driver Hassan Alsakhan, who sustained critical wounds after being struck by six bullets through the windshield. He was rushed to Rabin Medical Center in Petah Tikva, where doctors managed to stabilize his condition.