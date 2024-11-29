At least 9 injured, 3 seriously in West Bank shooting attack

At least nine Israelis were injured, three of them seriously on Friday in a suspected shooting attack toward a bus in the West Bank, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported. Reports of the shooting said it took place at the Gitai Avisar Junction near Ariel in the West Bank.
The IDF reported shortly after the terrorist was neutralized on the scene, that he was the only assailant present after forces launched a manhunt for a second terrorist thought to have escaped the scene.
At 12:13 p.m., Magen David Adom's Yarkon district call center received a report about the incident. Paramedics dispatched to the scene reported nine casualties with some suffering gunshot wounds and others injured by shattered glass and added the wounded were evacuated to a nearby hospital. Paramedics said that one of the wounded suffered moderate injuries and the rest minor ones.
Large forces were deployed in the area, setting up roadblocks. An IDF reserve unit securing the junction neutralized the first terrorist, who was killed on site. The injured included both soldiers and civilians wounded by gunfire and shrapnel.
Initial investigation into the incident suggested the terrorist exited his vehicle in the area and opened fire toward the bus as he noticed it.
Magen David Adom paramedic Itamar Hakhamov recounted, "We arrived at the scene in large numbers and found casualties lying near the bus, fully conscious and suffering from gunshot wounds."
"We immediately provided them with initial medical treatment and evacuated them to the hospital in stable condition. Additional MDA teams treated several people with shrapnel injuries from glass and evacuated them to the hospital with minor injuries," he added
