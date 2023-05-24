Shin Bet arrests Israeli tapped by Hamas to commit terror attack

The Shin Bet said on Wednesday that it had brought an indictment against a 20-year-old Israeli from the Arab city of Umm al Fahm for serious security offenses.

2 View gallery Mohammed Nadir Mahajne, A hadera bus rout marked for a possible attack

The suspect, Moham med Nadir Mahajne was arrested and charged a fortnight ago on suspicion that he was planning to launch a terror strike using an explosive device.

The charges claimed he was tapped by the Hamas terror group in Gaza to carry out a bombing attack after he became close to the extreme Islamic ideologies and said he was willing to commit Jihad, in the wake of financial and emotional problems.

Mahajne's investigation revealed that he collected intelligence on possible locations for terror strikes inside Israel, with an emphasis on security sites and locations where crowds gather and sent it to the Hamas in Gaza.

Screenshots of his phone identified the potential sites where an explosive device could be placed, including garbage containers near Afula's soccer stadium.

2 View gallery A location marked for a possible bomb, sent by phone to Hamas in Gaza

Hamas ultimately instructed him to carry out an attack on a public bus in Hadera and he took steps to facilitate such action. His indictment was served earlier this month in Haifa.

Shin Bet said that last January, two other Israeli citizens from the village of Mu'awiya in northern Israel were arrested after they too were conscripted by Hamas to carry out attacks. "Their interrogation revealed they were tapped by the same Hamas infrastructure," the Shin Bet said.

"The investigation shows once more, the efforts of the Hamas to carry out attacks inside Israel, while distancing the terror group from direct involvement," Shin Bet said. "This while making cynical use of Israeli civilians tapped for terror attacks," the security agency said.

"The full responsibility for such action is that of the Hamas group in Gaza and its leader Yahya Sinwar. The Shin Bet and Israel Police will continue to foil attempts to carry out terror attacks and will use all means available to protect the security of Israel and its citizens and bring those involved to justice," the Shin Bet said.











