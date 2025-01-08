Israeli woman missing in Turkey after traveling with family accused of abuse

Israeli authorities on Wednesday issued an appeal for public assistance in locating Aliaa Sarsour, a 20-year-old woman from Kafr Qasim, who has been missing since July 2024.
She was last seen in Istanbul, Turkey, where she had traveled with her father and brother—both of whom are facing charges of assaulting her earlier this year.
According to an indictment filed in March 2024, Sarsour’s father, Shahin Sarsour, and her brother, Ashraf Sarsour, allegedly assaulted and threatened her on multiple occasions, accusing her of communicating with men.
In one incident, her brother reportedly locked her in a room after taking her phone and threatened her, saying, “Wait until Father gets back—I’ll show you what I’ll do to you.” When her mother intervened, her brother refused to unlock the door. Upon the father’s return, he allegedly threw a table at Aliaa’s head, while her brother punched her.
In another instance, the father is accused of attempting to stab Aliaa with a kitchen knife after suspecting she had been spending time with men. Both incidents left her injured.
Despite the charges, Shahin and Ashraf remain free as legal proceedings continue. The police have urged anyone with information about Aliaa’s whereabouts to come forward, expressing growing concerns for her safety.