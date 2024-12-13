Possible hostage deal? Khaled Mashal's brother released from US prison

, has been released from U.S. prison after serving 16 years of a 20-year sentence. His release, initially to a rehabilitation facility for a year, comes as the U.S. and Israel say the chances of a hostage deal are increasing.

, has been released from U.S. prison after serving 16 years of a 20-year sentence. His release, initially to a rehabilitation facility for a year, comes as the U.S. and Israel say the chances of a hostage deal are increasing.

Mufid and others were convicted in 2008 of working for the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development, the largest Muslim charity in the U.S. and in effect used to fund Hamas.

Mufid and others were convicted in 2008 of working for the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development, the largest Muslim charity in the U.S. and in effect used to fund Hamas.

Mufid and others were convicted in 2008 of working for the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development, the largest Muslim charity in the U.S. and in effect used to fund Hamas.