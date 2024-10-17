IDF confirms Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza operation

Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre and responsible for the abduction and murder of numerous Israelis, was eliminated by IDF soldiers from the Southern Command.

According to a statement, Sinwar had evaded capture for the past year, hiding among Gaza's civilian population and within Hamas’ underground tunnel network. His operational movement was increasingly restricted by a series of IDF and Shin Bet operations, leading to his eventual elimination.

