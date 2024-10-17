850 Sinwar

IDF confirms Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza operation

Military and Shin Bet confirm arch-terrorist killed on Wednesday in clash with Israeli forces in southern Gaza where operations intensified based on intelligence pinpointing whereabouts of senior Hamas leaders

The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed Thursday that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in an operation in southern Gaza the day before after a year-long manhunt.
Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre and responsible for the abduction and murder of numerous Israelis, was eliminated by IDF soldiers from the Southern Command.
1 View gallery
יחיא סינוואריחיא סינוואר
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar
(Photo: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
According to a statement, Sinwar had evaded capture for the past year, hiding among Gaza's civilian population and within Hamas’ underground tunnel network. His operational movement was increasingly restricted by a series of IDF and Shin Bet operations, leading to his eventual elimination.
In recent weeks, IDF and Shin Bet forces, under Southern Command, intensified operations in southern Gaza based on intelligence pinpointing the whereabouts of senior Hamas leaders. Soldiers from the IDF’s 828th Brigade encountered and killed three terrorists during the operation. After identifying the body, officials confirmed that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar.
