IDF confirms Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar killed in Gaza operation

The IDF and Shin Bet confirmed Thursday that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in an operation in southern Gaza the day before after a year-long manhunt.
Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre and responsible for the abduction and murder of numerous Israelis, was eliminated by IDF soldiers from the Southern Command.
According to a statement, Sinwar had evaded capture for the past year, hiding among Gaza's civilian population and within Hamas’ underground tunnel network. His operational movement was increasingly restricted by a series of IDF and Shin Bet operations, leading to his eventual elimination.
In recent weeks, IDF and Shin Bet forces, under Southern Command, intensified operations in southern Gaza based on intelligence pinpointing the whereabouts of senior Hamas leaders. Soldiers from the IDF’s 828th Brigade encountered and killed three terrorists during the operation. After identifying the body, officials confirmed that one of the terrorists was Yahya Sinwar.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: