Israel braces for heavy Hezbollah attacks as cease-fire nears

Amid reports that a cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah could be announced "within hours," Israeli authorities in the north are bracing for an anticipated surge in rocket fire.

Military officials believe Hezbollah may launch an intensified assault in the final days of the fighting, prompting heightened readiness and revised civil defense measures.

2 View gallery Archival: Rockets intercepted over Upper Galilee ( Photo: Jalaa MAREY / AFP )

The IDF announced stricter guidelines following a security assessment. Frontline communities in the northern Golan Heights, including Katzrin and Kidmat Tzvi, will transition from "partial activity" to "limited activity" status. Restrictions include a ban on educational activities, a maximum of 10 people in outdoor gatherings and 100 in indoor spaces, and work permitted only where access to shelters is immediate.

In Haifa and the Bay region, education will continue under the "yellow protocol," requiring proximity to protected areas during activities.

The Security Cabinet is scheduled to meet Tuesday to approve the cease-fire agreement, following reports that Israel had given preliminary approval to move forward . However, northern residents remain on edge, with some referring to the coming days as Hezbollah’s "farewell barrage."

Frustration is mounting in northern Israel , with residents accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of "abandoning" them. Local anger has been exacerbated by reports of progress in cease-fire talks, which residents claim they are learning about only through the media.

In Western Galilee’s Mateh Asher Regional Council and in Nahariya, authorities preemptively announced that schools would remain closed Tuesday, with all education shifted to online platforms. Kindergartens, extracurricular activities and municipal services, including city hall reception, have been suspended. Social activities in Mateh Asher are permitted only under strict conditions and with the oversight of community emergency teams.

Celebrations in Lebanon amid reports of impending cease-fire

The tension is mirrored across the border, where spontaneous celebrations were reported in the Lebanese city of Tyre following news of the cease-fire negotiations.

Local leaders outraged

Acre Mayor Amihai Ben Shlush announced that no classes will be held Tuesday in the city’s educational institutions, citing heightened security risks ahead of the potential agreement. In a statement to residents, Ben Shlush explained, "These days leading up to the signing of a cease-fire are particularly dangerous for us. Some may view this decision unfavorably. I understand your frustrations and difficulties, but I cannot accept accusations of abandoning children. That’s simply not true."

He added, "I act solely based on professional considerations to ensure the safety and well-being of our city’s residents. After discussions with Home Front Command, I was informed that heavy barrages are expected, and we must be prepared. I hope I’m wrong, but I’d rather err on the side of caution than risk lives. I’ve decided to close all educational institutions, including informal education programs, for 24 hours. Classes will continue via Zoom."

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Confrontation Line Forum, responded to the reports, warning that any agreement must include robust security measures for residents of the northern border region before their return home.

"If a cease-fire agreement between Lebanon and Israel is signed without substantial provisions to restore the security of confrontation line residents—including a fortified buffer zone with a strong international force and the removal of Hezbollah beyond the Litani River—it will be a historic mistake," Davidovich said.

2 View gallery Northern municipal leaders in Lebanon with IDF forces ( Photo: IDF )

He added, "We cannot afford to face the same failures that left us vulnerable after Lebanon and the Second Lebanon War, when unenforced agreements left us exposed. I remind the Israeli government that northern residents are Israel’s first line of defense, and as such, their security must be guaranteed."

Uri Kellner, head of the Golan Regional Council, urged the Israeli government to "complete the mission of removing the threat over northern residents, rather than agreeing to a cease-fire under fire." He also called on ministers to "continue strengthening the Golan and the north by bolstering settlements and communities."

Amit Sofer, head of the Merom HaGalil Regional Council, expressed strong opposition to the emerging agreement, saying, "We hear the cabinet is set to discuss the proposed deal, and I expect we won’t repeat the grave mistakes of October 7, where 101 hostages remain in captivity. We cannot agree to an arrangement that allows a return to northern border villages, each of which serves as a Hezbollah terror outpost, ready to rebuild the terror infrastructure we paid for in soldiers' blood to dismantle."

He added, "We refuse to once again fall into the slumber dictated by international interests that seek to create the illusion of quiet and security at the expense of confrontation line residents and the future victims. We’re speaking about an agreement, but they’re speaking about a hudna—a temporary truce to prepare for the next attack."