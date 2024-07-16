Government minister spreads fake news: A soldier who was arrested committed suicide

Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu posted on X on Tuesday that a soldier who was arrested for killing a Hamas Nukhba terrorist committed suicide and that the prosecution "works for the enemy." After it became clear that it was fake news, Eliyahu deleted that post.

