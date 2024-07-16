Government minister spreads fake news: A soldier who was arrested committed suicide

Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu posted on X on Tuesday that a soldier who was arrested for killing a Hamas Nukhba terrorist committed suicide and that the prosecution "works for the enemy." After it became clear that it was fake news, Eliyahu deleted that post.
In the false post put out by the minister from the far-right Otzma Yehudit party, he wrote: "The suicide of the fighter who was arrested on suspicion of 'murdering' a terrorist is shocking and requires a thorough investigation. The prosecutor's office that persecutes our heroic soldiers is not part of the state's attorney's office, but the enemy's attorney's office."
His spokesman claimed that he wrote the post after reading an article about the suicide of a soldier - and after it became clear to him that the suicide was not related to the investigation he deleted it.