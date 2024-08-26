'You couldn’t wait to tell the world it’s a boy': Shlomo fell in Gaza, leaving pregnant wife behind

On Monday, Master Sergeant (res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut, 36, was laid to rest at the Ashdod cemetery. He was killed a day earlier by an explosive device in the Zeitoun neighborhood in southern Gaza City.

Shlomo, a soldier in the 9207th Battalion of the 16th Jerusalem Brigade, left behind a pregnant wife and a two-year-old daughter.

3 View gallery Master Sergeant (res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

"You were so excited when we found out we were expecting a son. I was waiting for you to come back from reserve duty so we could share the news with our family and friends," his wife, Malki, tearfully recalled.

Initial reports indicate that an infantry unit was moving on foot through the neighborhood as part of a mission to locate Hamas tunnels and infrastructure. D-9 bulldozers had cleared the path ahead, but the armored force apparently failed to detect or neutralize a powerful roadside bomb, likely remotely detonated by terrorists hiding in a tunnel. The explosion claimed Hazut's life and injured several other soldiers.

"I can't imagine that we won't have any more of those busy workdays where you’d send me a WhatsApp with a photo from one of our outings," Malki continued in her eulogy.

"I already miss your laughter, your mischievous smile, your wise advice, our shared moments and our weekends together. My love, you were the most special person I’ve ever known—beloved by everyone. Everywhere we traveled, people were drawn to you, sought your counsel and even changed their plans just to join you. I realized early on that you weren’t just my Shlomi; you were 'everyone’s Shlomi.' Even in death, you chose to belong to everyone."

3 View gallery Malki Hazut ( Photo: Tomer Shunem Halevi )

She added, "We had an amazing relationship. We dreamed together of a life and family that we were just beginning to build. You were the best father to Yaeli. It breaks my heart that our son will never get to know you. I will always remember your smile and carry it with me."

Shlomo lost his mother in January. His father, Eli, also spoke at the funeral, sharing how he had pleaded with his son to stay home, but Shlomo insisted on going. "I’m still in a bad dream. You were so good. You supported us and helped us. I never heard 'no' from you. I told you, 'You've done enough—you’ve been called to Gaza three times, you’ve fought, your wife is pregnant. Stay home.' But you said, 'Dad, 25% of the company didn’t report for duty. If I don’t go, others won’t either, and we need to eliminate these terrorists.' My son, my hero and saint—may your soul rest in peace."

3 View gallery ( Photo: Tomer Shunem Halevi )

Shlomo’s brother, Yisrael, also delivered a eulogy: "You were the pillar of our home—that’s what I chose to call you, just as Mom did. You were so closely connected to her that within less than a year, you’re reunited again. You were my personal hero, but your bravery and legacy belong to everyone. You were an older brother who was a father figure in every way."

His brother-in-law, Yair, added: "Last week, you said you hoped to be released and make it home, and I didn’t understand why it was so complicated. But you made it, and we were blessed to spend a whole Shabbat with you. You didn’t let on that you were in Gaza. You smiled and shared funny stories. Yesterday, when the unit commander told us you were a fighter, we were shocked. We couldn’t believe how, with your team, you were expanding the Netzarim Corridor to bring security to the people of Israel. You left my sister Malki with an unborn son who will only know your greatness through stories, and a two-year-old daughter who doesn’t yet understand that her father went into battle and will not return."