IDF says Master sergeant (res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut falls in Gaza

The IDF said late on Sunday that Master Sergeant (res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut, 36 from Ashdod, fell in the fighting in Gaza. He was 36.

Hazut was killed in an explosion in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. Three other soldiers were hurt, one seriously.

2 View gallery Master sergeant (res.) Shlomo Yehonatan Hazut ( Photo: IDF )

He is the seventh soldier to fall in Gaza in four days. Four of the fatalities were killed when IEDs detonated.

An initial probe revealed that an infantry force was on the hunt for Hamas underground tunnels and infrastructure on a path that was cleared by heavy machines of the Engineering Corps. An IED was likely missed and was detonated remotely by terrorists hiding in a tunnel.

2 View gallery IDF troops in Gaza ( Photo: IDF )

Since the start of the war 702 soldiers were killed, 338 of them since the ground offensive on Gaza began.



