The Egyptian Shabana, a journalist, sports commentator, and former member of the Egyptian Senate, is considered one of the prominent media figures in Egypt, having worked in various channels and served as secretary-general of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate.

Upon revelation of the news of the assassination attempt on the Palestinian Shabana, the Egyptian Shabana's image was posted in Israel. Figures in Egypt claimed that the mistake proves an utter lack of basic professional standards in Israeli media and that the Israeli government uses the media to generate an image of victory.

Egyptian and Palestinian social media and media channels covered and mocked the mistake. Those familiar with the figures ridiculed the Israeli media, stating that Israel boasts about its intelligence capabilities but doesn't recognize the Hamas leader they targeted and disseminates inaccurate information.

