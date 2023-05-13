Palestinian shot in alleged West Bank attempted stabbing attack





A Palestinian was shot and killed on Saturday in an alleged attempted stabbing attack in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian carries a knife in an attempted West Bank stabbing attack

The man ran towards a group of Border Police troops at a checkpoint, carrying a knife when he was shot. No other injuries were reported.

The attack came as Israeli security forces were on high alert over a possible terror attack by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, and while the faction was being pounded by Israel in Gaza.

A mortar shell lands at the Kerem Shalom border crossing into Gaza on Saturday

The violence broke out soon after one of the Islamist faction members, Khader Adnan, died in prison after an 86-day hunger strike earlier in the month. The PIJ blamed Israel for the prisoner's death and launched some 100 rockets at Israeli communities.

Khader Adnan