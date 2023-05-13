Palestinian shot in alleged West Bank attempted stabbing attack

Man seen running towards a Border Police force in a checkpoint near Jenin and is shot dead by troops; no other injuries reported in the incident

A Palestinian was shot and killed on Saturday in an alleged attempted stabbing attack in the northern West Bank.
הסכין שנתפסה ברשותו של המחבלהסכין שנתפסה ברשותו של המחבל
Palestinian carries a knife in an attempted West Bank stabbing attack
(Photo: Police)
The man ran towards a group of Border Police troops at a checkpoint, carrying a knife when he was shot. No other injuries were reported.
The attack came as Israeli security forces were on high alert over a possible terror attack by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, and while the faction was being pounded by Israel in Gaza.
פצמ"רים נורו על ידי הג'יהאד האיסלאמי למעבר ארז ומעבר כרם שלוםפצמ"רים נורו על ידי הג'יהאד האיסלאמי למעבר ארז ומעבר כרם שלום
A mortar shell lands at the Kerem Shalom border crossing into Gaza on Saturday
(Photo: Defense Ministry)
The violence broke out soon after one of the Islamist faction members, Khader Adnan, died in prison after an 86-day hunger strike earlier in the month. The PIJ blamed Israel for the prisoner's death and launched some 100 rockets at Israeli communities.
Khader Adnan
Although Israel's initial response to the rocket fire was deemed lax, a week later the military launched "Operation Shield and Arrow," by killing three senior commanders of the PIJ unleashing further attacks and striking at Gaza for the past 5 days.
