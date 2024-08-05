Iranians side with Israel, even against their own regime

For 45 years, the Iranian people have been subjected to a dictatorial Islamic government that prioritizes support for terrorism and enables rampant levels of corruption, over the wellbeing of the people, the Iranian economy, and the future of the state itself.

The regime has faced several attempted popular uprisings but has repeatedly squashed them with appalling barbarity and violence against their own people. Now, instead of fixing problems at home, the Islamic regime in Iran is making every effort to launch a war against Israel.

3 View gallery Regime shows support for Hamas while the people do not ( Photo: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi )

Ynetnews spoke with Iranians in the aftermath of the historic assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Iranian soil to see their feelings and reactions regarding a potential war against Israel. As there are currently Iranians on death row for speaking to Israeli media, we cannot publish the names of the Iranians interviewed for their own protection.

Overall, the Iranian people are extremely pro-Israel and reject the regime’s warmongering, but multiple Iranians expressed concern about operating on Iranian soil. F, from Tehran, stated, "I was worryingly happy as he got what he deserved, but I’d rather he was dealt with someplace else." He added after, "I also had a good feeling that potentially some Iranians were involved."

When asked about the possibility of an all-out war between Israel and the Islamic Republic, most of the Iranians Ynetnews spoke with expressed more fear of the Islamic Republic than of the IDF. "I personally am not scared of Israeli retaliation because I know that IDF and Israeli officials see us Iranian people on their side and would do whatever they deem necessary to minimize the collateral damage as they did with the case of Haniyah."

"However, what I’m definitely scared and worried about is the extent and nature of the regime’s avenging effort! After all, they are a lousy breed of ideologically driven individuals who barely know what they’re doing and that can inflict collateral damage on both sides…so I’m more worried about the IRGC than the IDF for sure," said F.

3 View gallery Iranians and Israelis: Future relationship ( Photo: Courtesy of FIDF )

A, from Ahvaz, who has previously been imprisoned for his activism against the regime, told Ynetnews that "all Iranians" were delighted by the assassination. "Iranians are really happy," he said, adding "We are really against the regime of the Islamic Republic and Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Taliban, who are all connected with the murderous regime of the Islamic Republic…we hope that all these people will be destroyed as soon as possible.”

A. also detailed how the Islamic Republic responds after major events such as the assassination of Haniyeh. "The regime is scared because every time one of the heads of the government like Qassem Soleimani and the rest of the IRGC members are killed, the regime is closer to its defeat, which fuels fear in the security forces, IRGC and Basij.”

When it comes to Israeli counterstrikes in Iran, A. said that he isn’t so concerned. "Iranians are not worried about Israel's attack because we all know that the Israeli government has no problem with the Iranian people." In fact, A. argues, "This is not just my opinion. We all wish to see the destruction of the Islamic Republic as soon as possible.”

In the initial hours after news broke of the assassination of Haniyeh, Persian social media was flooded with celebratory messages, with some even thanking the IDF. While the regime held memorial services inside of Iran, videos surfaced online from Iran showing Iranians celebrating with a sign in Arabic and Persian placed in public next to a platter of sweets, calling Haniyeh a terrorist.

3 View gallery Haniyeh met with President Pezeshkian before his assassination ( Photo: Iran's Presidency /WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS )

S., also from Tehran, said she heard about the assassination from social media and in her words, "I was very happy and I wish this would happen to all of them soon." However, S. also spoke candidly about the fear in Iran amongst the people who are concerned about escalation, even suggesting that Israel should not respond in the event of a strike from the regime.

"The Islamic Republic seeks to create chaos in the region, while Israel, unlike the Islamic Republic, does not want to start a war. If Iran's attacks do not result in casualties for Israel, it might be better for Israel to leave Iran's attacks unanswered," she explained. This was in contrast to her compatriot, A., who argued, "One should never remain silent in the face of attacks by the Islamic Republic, Hezbollah, and Hamas. All of them must be destroyed."

While the Iranian people continue to face brutal repression at the hands of the regime, there’s no question that the majority not only have no problem with the Jewish state but have a deep love and desire for friendship in the future.

While Iranians inside Iran disagree on what steps should be taken regarding a war with Israel, no one wants to see a war on their soil. At the same time, they are strongly against terrorism from the regime or its proxies, and they have immense trust that Israel is significantly more responsible than their own government. Only time will tell if Israel is able to eliminate the threat from the Islamic Republic without damaging the relationship with the Iranian people.