Hamas political lead Ismail Haniyeh assassinated, Hamas says

The senior member of Hamas was in Iran to attend the inauguration ceremony for its new president Masoud Pezeshkian;  In a statement Hamas blames Israel

Nadav Eyal, Einav Halabi|
Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran, Hamas said on Wednesday, attributing the killing to Israel. His assassination came hours after the targeted killing of senior Hezbollah official Fuad Shukr.
Haniyeh was in Iran to attend the inauguration of President Masour Pezeshkian. He met with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei along with Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah on Tuesday.
Ismail Hiyeh
(Photo: Reuters)
Haniyeh's killing was first reported by Iranian Television but an announcement by Hamas soon followed.
"Hamas mourns the sons of our great Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic nation and all free people in the world. Our leader and brother, Shahid, the fighter Ismail Haniyeh. The group's leader died as the result of a treacherous Zionist attack on his residence in Tehran," Hamas said.
Islamic Jihad leader Ziyad al-Nakhalah and Ismail Haniyeh with Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khanenei on Tuesday
(Photo: Reuters)
"Early this morning, the residence of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran was struck, resulting in his and one of his bodyguards' martyrdom. The cause is under investigation and will be announced soon," Iran's Revolutionary Guards said.
Senior Hamas member Mousa Marzook said the killing of Haniyeh would not go unanswered.
