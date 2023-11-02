Israeli dead in West Bank terror attack after terrorist shoot at his car

An Israeli man was killed on Thursday in a shooting attack near the Palestinian village of Beit Lid, on a road running between two Jewish settlements in the West Bank. Terrorists opened fire on the man’s vehicle, causing it to overturn. Israel Defense Forces launched a manhunt for the terrorists and blocked routes in the area where bullet casings were also found.

Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services reported that it received a report at 10:06 a.m. about gunfire directed at an Israeli vehicle on the road, Route 55, which subsequently overturned near the village of Beit Lid. MDA paramedics provided initial medical treatment to the critically injured 35-year-old man, who later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

"When we arrived at the scene, we saw an overturned vehicle on the side of the road. The driver inside the vehicle was unconscious, wasn’t breathing, had no pulse and suffered penetrating injuries. We conducted a medical examination, and were forced to pronounce his death after a short while," MDA senior paramedic Benzion Landsberg said.

Since the start of the war with Hamas, security officials expressed concern about the escalation of terror attacks across areas of the West Bank. Earlier this week, an attempted shooting attack took place near Shavei Shomron, another Jewish settlement in the West Bank, with no injuries reported.

During searches, firearms and vehicles used by the terrorists were discovered by security forces. The terrorist subsequently turned himself in following IDF and Shin Bet activities including questioning members of his family. Alongside fighting in Gaza, the IDF carries out daily arrest and demolition operations involving terrorist enclaves and explosive devices throughout the West Bank.