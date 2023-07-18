Biden tells Herzog: 'Friendship with Israel cannot be challenged'

President Isaac Herzog arrived at the White House on Tuesday evening for an Oval Office meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. At the beginning of the meeting, Biden told Herzog, in front of the cameras: "You know that my love for Israel is deep. This is an unbreakable friendship."

Biden, who read his statements from a piece of paper, referenced his conversation yesterday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "As I told Netanyahu, the US commitment to Israel's security is ironclad."

In contrast to Biden who did not directly address the judicial overhaul, Herzog did address it in the public part of the meeting and said that the controversy in Israel only testifies to the "greatness of Israeli democracy" and stated that he and Biden would discuss "all issues," including the current controversy over the judicial overhaul.

According to Herzog, the cooperation between Israel and the US is only increasing and that "our enemies do not understand the dispute in Israel correctly." Herzog thanked Biden for his "friendship" and added: "Democracy is strong. I believe we need to seek a broad consensus and I agree with you on that. I continue even now to find solutions to get out of the crisis."

Herzog and Biden will discuss a series of political, security and economic issues at the meeting, but it is likely that the issue of the judicial reform legislation promoted by the government in Israel will also come up in the conversation – to the dismay of the Biden administration which has repeatedly called for judicial reform to be undertaken with "the widest possible consensus," an agreement that Herzog himself tried to achieve without success.

Herzog's very invitation to the White House, instead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was seen as a message from Washington against the conduct of Netanyahu and his government - which Biden in an interview earlier this month called "the most extreme" he had ever seen in Israel. At the same time, on Monday Biden spoke with Netanyahu for the first time in four months and the two even agreed to meet, although it is not clear if the prime minister will indeed be invited to the White House or if the meeting will take place on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in September - as a senior political official claimed this evening , shortly before Herzog's meeting with Biden.

