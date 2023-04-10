Israel signs $400 million deal to sell Greece anti-tank missiles

Israel signed a NIS 1.44 billion ($400 million) deal to sell Spike anti-tank missiles to Greece, the Defense Ministry announced Monday.

Defense Ministry Director-General Maj. Gen. (Res.) Eyal Zamir and Director of the Greek General Directorate for Defense Investments and Armaments Vice Admiral (Ret.) Aristeidis Alexopulos signed a Government to Government (GTG) agreement for the export of naval, air and land-based Spike missiles manufactured by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, a statement read.

2 View gallery Rafael's Spike missiles ( Photo: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems )

According to the Defense Ministry, the Spike missile is an innovative and precise electromagnetic munition that can be launched from about 45 different platforms on land, air and sea.

More than 40 countries around the world use these missiles, including 19 European Union countries and NATO member states. Over 34,000 Spike missiles have already been supplied to various countries around the world, with more than 6,000 of them fired during training exercises and in combat situations.

According to Greek media, the deal is expected to serve all three branches of the country's security forces: the land forces, the air force - which will install the missiles on Apache helicopters - and the navy, which will use the missiles on several types of combat ships.

Greece's long-time rival Turkey may find the purchase concerning due to the relatively long range of the missiles, which can reach up to 50 kilometers (30 miles) when fired from helicopters and up to about 32 km (20 miles) when launched from land or sea.

“This project joins a series of agreements between the State of Israel and the Hellenic Republic and further emphasizes the strong partnership between our countries and our defense establishments, as well as our mutual commitment to ensuring regional stability," Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said.