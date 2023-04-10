Leaked U.S. document discusses Israeli lethal weapons supply to Ukraine

Leaked Pentagon classified documents indicate Israel would likely consider providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, after U.S. pressure.
Related stories:
Reports in the New York Times and CNN on Sunday revealed the existence of a document titled "Israel: Pathways to providing lethal aid to Ukraine," which said that Jerusalem if pressured by the U.S. or in the face of" the degradation" of its ties with Russian, would consider providing Ukraine with such weapon systems.
The weapons considered, according to the reports were the Barak 8 surface-to-air missiles and Spike anti-tank guided missiles.
Israel's policy had been to provide Ukraine with humanitarian aid but refrain from compromising its strategically important relations with Russia, by supplying weapons.
The documents were said to include an assessment that if Russia were to supply Iran with strategic weapon systems, increase its assistance to Tehran's missile or nuclear programs, or deploy its anti-aircraft missiles against the Israeli air force, over Syria, Israel may be more forthcoming.
Alternatively, the documents say, the U.S. could use Israel's request for additional support against Iran, as leverage to pressure Israeli decision-makers. Such systems may be delivered through a third party, citing the delivery of Turkish-made drones to Kyiv from a private company.
Earlier revelations from the leaked documents alleged that Mossad was supportive of the mass protests against the government's legislative push to overhaul the judicial system. A claim that was denied on Sunday by the Prime Minister's Office.
In a statement on Sunday, the Pentagon said it was reviewing the validity of the photographed documents that "appear to contain sensitive and highly classified material."
The Pentagon has referred the issue to the Department of Justice, which has opened a criminal investigation.