Mother critically wounded in West Bank terror shooting dies three days after daughters

Lucy (Lea) Dee died of her wounds, the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem said on Monday, three days after the deadly terror shooting that claimed the lives of her two daughters Maia and Rina.

Dee has been in critical condition since terrorists opened fire at her car during a holiday family trip in the West Bank, killing her two daughters. She had been fighting for her life since the attack and was evacuated by a military helicopter to Hadassah.

5 View gallery From L-R: Mother Lucy and daughters Rina and Maia Dee ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Medical teams at Hadassah have been fighting tirelessly for the past few days, treating her both on and off the operating table and providing care to her in the Intensive Care Unit.

"We are sorry that despite our relentless efforts, and due to her extensive injuries, we had to declare her death," the hospital said. "Her organs were donated by her family to assist others in need."

Hospital social workers have been working with professionals from the settlement of Efrat, where the Dee family lives, to provide support to the surviving family members. The sisters Maia and Rina were laid to rest on Sunday.

5 View gallery Lucy Dee ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

5 View gallery The Dees ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

5 View gallery Lucy Dee and husband Rabbi Leo ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

"It was a very difficult event," said Rabbi Yair Bienstock, a family friend. "It is unnatural to bury such wonderful girls whose lives were taken in such a cruel fashion," he said.

A manhunt to apprehend the terrorists who murdered the three Dee family members was still underway and security forces were investigating if a car that Palestinian Authority security forces said was abandoned in Nablus may have been used in the attack. Like the assailant's car captured on security video, the car in Nablus had an Israeli license plate with a similar number, which was either stolen or forged.

5 View gallery The Dee family's car after the attack ( Photo: Yair Sagi )

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant stated late Sunday that security forces will continue their pursuit of the terrorists until they are apprehended. He also cautioned potential copycats about the long reach of the IDF.