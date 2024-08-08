Netanyahu: ‘Refusal to serve’ in army weakened Israel’s deterrence pre-October 7

Opponents of the government's now-defunct judicial reform, who publicly refused to serve in the military as a form of protest, undermined Israel's deterrence capabilities before the events of October 7 and may have helped to precipitate them, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Time Magazine in an interview published on Thursday.
When questioned about ignoring military and intelligence warnings that his government's judicial overhaul plan weakened Israel's deterrence against Hamas and Hezbollah, Netanyahu clarified that the warnings were not specifically about Gaza but about the broader region.
"They actually made a point to say that that's not the case in Gaza. They said that it might affect the community overall, other parts of the Middle East, but they were quite specific that it didn't, didn't affect Gaza," he said.
Netanyahu emphasized his belief that using military service as a political tool also played a crucial role in diminishing Israel's deterrence and emboldening its adversaries. "But the more important thing is, I think that what really affected them, if anything, was the idea of someone refusing to serve. The refusal to serve because of an internal political debate. I think that, if anything, that had an effect, as it turned out, and I said this before October 7, make no mistake, when the moment comes, we'll all be there, all factions, all factions in a domestic dispute would unite to fight as one against an attack," he added.
In early 2023, Israel's government, led Netanyahu, introduced a controversial judicial reform proposal that has sparked widespread protests and political debate across the country. The plan aims to shift the balance of power between the judiciary and the executive and legislative branches, raising concerns among some about the future of Israeli democracy.
The proposed changes included several key elements that have alarmed critics. The plan seeks to reduce the Supreme Court's power to review and overturn laws passed by the Knesset which critics argue would undermine the judiciary's role as a check on legislative and executive actions.
The proposal would have also altered the composition of the Judicial Appointments Committee, granting the government greater influence over the appointment of judges, particularly to the Supreme Court. One of the most contentious aspects is the inclusion of an override clause, which would allow the Knesset to overrule Supreme Court decisions with a simple majority vote.
Additionally, the plan sought to limit the use of the "reasonableness" standard, which allows the Supreme Court to nullify government decisions deemed unreasonable. The move was finalized after three Knesset votes but was later struck down by the Supreme Court.
The proposed overhaul has sparked significant backlash, leading to one of the largest protest movements in Israel's history. Tens of thousands of Israelis have participated in weekly protests across major cities, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.
The protest movement has seen participation from multiple sectors, including tech companies, labor unions, and civil society groups. Some IDF reservists have even announced their refusal to serve as a form of protest against the overhaul.