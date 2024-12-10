World Central Kitchen fires 62 employees in Gaza deemed 'security threats'

The international aid organization World Central Kitchen, which operates community kitchens in the Gaza Strip, has fired at least 62 of its 500 employees after security background checks conducted by Israel. The layoffs came after several employees were identified as potential "security threats," and a week after airstrikes killed three of the organization's employees.

The dismissals occurred a week after the Israeli Air Force attacked a vehicle belonging to the organization, which led to the deaths of five people, including three employees of the organization. The IDF said at the time that the target was a Hamas operative who participated in the October 7 massacre and was later found to be an employee of the organization

3 View gallery Israeli air strike on vehicle in Khan Younis lilled three World Central Kitchen employees, at least one of who was a Hamas terrorist ( Photo: Reuters )

In response, the organization issued an internal notice in Arabic to its employees, stating that the names of the employees had been transferred to Israel for security checks, and that a number of team members had been identified as a security threat and that it had been decided to terminate their employment "for the safety of everyone in Gaza."

The World Central Kitchen, founded by Spanish chef Jose Andres , currently operates dozens of community kitchens in Gaza, mainly in the center and south of the strip. The organization's activities were suspended for a week after the latest airstrike.

"We are heartbroken that a vehicle carrying our employees was attacked by Israel. We are working with incomplete information, and are looking for more information," the organization said at the time. "We had no idea that anyone in the vehicle was in any way connected to the Hamas attack on October 7. The organization is suspending its activities in the Gaza Strip for the time being. Our hearts are with our colleagues and their families at this time."

3 View gallery ( Photo: Reuters )

In April, seven of the organization's employees were killed in an Israeli drone attack on its convoy of vehicles. The IDF later admitted that the attack was carried out by mistake after the vehicles were incorrectly identified. The incident, which sparked an international outcry , led to a suspension of the organization's activities. After about two and a half months, it resumed operations. Among the dead were three British citizens, a Polish citizen , an American-Canadian citizen, an Australian citizen, and one Palestinian.

In Israel, the organization produces food under the supervision of chef Ruthie Russo, which it distributes to residents of the north. Since the outbreak of the war, the organization has distributed nearly two million food portions to residents, approximately 40,000 portions per day - all funded by the WCK. The organization's catering operates in the Tefen local council, which is near Karmiel, and produces hot meals as well as food baskets that include vegetables, fruit, milk and bread - all according to the needs of the residents. The food baskets are packaged at the Pitchon Lev organization headquarters in Karmiel, and are distributed through the municipal authorities.

On Saturday, the IDF eliminated terrorist Ahed Azmi Qadi, who participated in the October 7 massacre at Kibbutz Nir Oz. Qadi was employed by the World Central Kitchen (WCK) organization, and representatives of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories demanded clarifications from senior officials in the international community and the organization's leaders and an urgent investigation into the organization's employees who participated in the massacre.

3 View gallery IDF eliminated WCK employee Ahed Azmi Qadi, who participated in the October 7 massacre at Kibbutz Nir Oz

"The terrorist was under intelligence surveillance for a long time, and was attacked following reliable information about his real-time location," an IDF spokesman said last week. "We emphasize that these are civilian vehicles traveling on an unspecified route for the purpose of delivering aid." He added that "the IDF and Shin Bet will continue to act resolutely to locate and eliminate terrorist operatives who carry out terrorist acts against Israeli citizens, as well as those involved in the murderous massacre on October 7." He emphasized that "according to the existing information, it is not possible to link the terrorist to a specific kidnapping incident."

