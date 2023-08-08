Human rights group slams Princeton University over antisemitic textbook in curriculum

Israeli human rights organization Shurat HaDin on Monday issued a letter of notice to Princeton University over the inclusion of a textbook that alleges that the IDF was purposefully maiming and harvesting the organs of Palestinians.

In a letter addressed to university dean Prof. Gene A. Jarrett, Shurat HaDin reprimanded the institute after learning that a Humanities course taught there would include the book "The Right to Maim: Debility, Capacity, Disability."

The book was widely criticized when published by Author Jasbir Puar, an anti-Israel activist who has already blamed Israeli soldiers for harvesting human organs in the past.

According to Shurat HaDin, The textbook is "nothing more than a modern adaptation of antisemitic stereotypes, reviving and 'modernizing' medieval accusations against Jews for harming innocent people, killing children and drinking their blood", arguing that "It is no better than introducing 'Mein-Kampf' or the 'Protocols of the Elders of Zion' in Princeton's curriculum."

Shurat HaDin accused Princeton University of creating "a hostile and divisive atmosphere against Jews and Israelis" on campus, alleging that "The propagation of such content can perpetuate harmful stereotypes, promote misinformation and contribute to the marginalization of Jewish students and the broader Jewish community. It creates a hostile and dangerous education environment.".

