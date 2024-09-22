Netanyahu on Hezbollah: ‘If they didn’t get the message, I assure you—they will’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Hezbollah in a video message on Sunday, declaring that Israel had dealt the group a series of blows “it never imagined” and vowing further action if necessary.

Netanyahu’s message came just before he delivered a rare security update to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, his first in nearly four months, amid rising tensions with Hezbollah.

