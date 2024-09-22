Netanyahu on Hezbollah: ‘If they didn’t get the message, I assure you—they will’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning to Hezbollah in a video message on Sunday, declaring that Israel had dealt the group a series of blows “it never imagined” and vowing further action if necessary.
“If they didn’t get the message, I assure you—they will,” Netanyahu said, following overnight rocket barrages on northern Israel and retaliatory Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.
Netanyahu’s message came just before he delivered a rare security update to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, his first in nearly four months, amid rising tensions with Hezbollah.
"No country can accept the wanton rocketing of its cities. We can't accept it either. We will take whatever action is necessary to restore security and to bring our people safely back to their homes," he said in a video, which was later released in English with a watered-down text.
Netanyahu’s briefing to the committee followed his last appearance on June 3, during high-stakes negotiations over a potential hostage deal and the unveiling of a cease-fire proposal by U.S. President Joe Biden.
Committee chair Yuli Edelstein indicated he would seek answers from Netanyahu regarding the so-called "generals' plan" which proposes potential military actions in Gaza, reductions in humanitarian aid and a new strategy toward Hamas.