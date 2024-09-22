Half a million more Israelis enter line of fire as Hezbollah extends reach

Moment Hezbollah rocket hit residential area in Kiryat Bialik





More than half a million residents across northern Israel spent a tense night in bomb shelters overnight Sunday as Hezbollah rocket barrages targeted the Haifa Bay area and the Jezreel Valley, causing significant damage to property and leaving several injured.

Alarms were sounded in cities and towns including Nazareth, Nof Hagalil, Migdal HaEmek, Acre, Shfar’am, Yarka, Daliyat al-Karme and Isfiya, as well as in numerous kibbutzim and villages, most of which had been largely untouched by the war until now.

3 View gallery Aftermath of Hezbollah rocket attack on Kiryat Bialik ( Photo: REUTERS/Shir Torem )

Early Sunday, around 6:30 a.m., the IDF reported 85 rockets were fired within a half hour, hitting communities from Kiryat Bialik to the Jezreel Valley, causing extensive damage and injuring several people. In total, over 115 rockets have been fired from Lebanon since midnight.

A rocket struck a two-story residential building and several cars in Kiryat Bialik in one of the attacks, causing extensive damage. Four people were injured from shrapnel in the attack—a man in his seventies who was moderately wounded and another three who sustained light injuries, including a 16-year-old girl. Several others suffered from shock.

“I was at home with my granddaughter when we heard the explosion. The blast was so powerful it ripped the metal window frame out,” said one Kiryat Bialik resident who was hospitalized along with his granddaughter. “The shrapnel flew into the room, injuring her, but if we hadn’t been in the safe room, we would have been killed. When I went outside, I saw the house was gone, and the cars too.”

Twelve additional people were treated at hospitals in Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya and Emek Medical Center in Afula for light injuries sustained while rushing to shelters or due to shock.

Aftermath of Hezbollah rocket attack on Kiryat Bialik ( Video: Gil Nechushtan )





Following an assessment, hospitals across the region, including Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa, moved their operations to protected areas.

Hezbollah claimed it had targeted the Ramat David Air Base and a Rafael Advanced Defense Systems facility in Haifa Bay in what it described as an "initial response" to last week's attacks involving pagers and walkie-talkies .

A Hezbollah rocket struck a cowshed in the small farming community of Moshav Beit She'arim in northern Israel’s Jezreel Valley early Sunday, killing 15 cows and causing significant damage to agricultural infrastructure.

In a separate incident, a 17-year-old boy was killed and four others were injured in a car accident near Ramat Yishai during a rocket alert.

3 View gallery Jezreel Valley cowshed takes direct impact from Hezbollah rocket ( Photo: Israel Police )

The IDF said it intercepted all rockets and drones launched overnight, including two cruise missiles from Iraq. Alarms were also sounded in communities east of the Sea of Galilee. A fire broke out near Moshav Ramot in the southern Golan Heights due to rocket debris, and one person was treated for shock. Another alarm was heard in the Arava region in southern Israel, triggered by a suspected drone infiltration. The drone was intercepted before it entered Israeli airspace.

In response, the military launched a new wave of strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. The IDF said that dozens of targets were struck in southern Lebanon, including launch sites and military infrastructure belonging to the terrorist group.

The Home Front Command announced changes to safety guidelines starting at 6 a.m. and the cancellation of classes from Haifa northward. Schools were also closed in Migdal Ha’emek and Yokneam, south of Haifa. A scheduled Security Cabinet meeting was canceled, while the weekly Cabinet meeting was postponed.

Kiryat Bialik Mayor Eli Dukorski said, “A rocket hit a residential area in the city. Several homes were damaged, two of them severely. We are aware of three people who were evacuated to hospitals. Municipal and security teams arrived at the scene, and firefighters extinguished the blaze. The situation is extremely serious. The red line should have been drawn long ago at the confrontation line communities. We must take the necessary steps to end this saga. I believe a decisive action against Hezbollah in Lebanon will lead to a resolution with Hamas and the return of the hostages. We have no other choice.”

Kiryat Bialik security chief Ofer Yakuti described the aftermath: “There were multiple fires, cars were set ablaze, but our focus was solely on saving lives. The rocket hit in the middle of the street, which means the blast spread in all directions. The Home Front Command’s guidelines saved lives. We were incredibly fortunate—just three injuries, all minor because they were in the safe rooms. People must follow the instructions and stay in the shelters for at least 10 minutes; it saves lives.”

3 View gallery Aftermath of Hezbollah rocket attack on Kiryat Bialik ( Photo: REUTERS/Shir Torem )

Oleg Taubin, a resident celebrating his 55th birthday, said he was in the shelter when the rocket hit: “We heard a huge explosion and thought it hit the roof. We waited 10 minutes before coming out to find shattered windows and glass everywhere. If we hadn’t been in the shelter or if we had been on the second floor, we would have been injured for sure.”

Ilan, another resident who works on the Iron Dome production line at the Rafael facility that was purportedly targeted, said, “I was at work when the alarms went off, and we took cover. My family called to tell me a rocket had hit our street. When I got home, it looked like a battlefield, like scenes from Gaza. My son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter were at home, and they were saved only because they were in the safe room. Iron Dome has saved countless lives, but unfortunately, it couldn’t protect my home.”

Home Front Command chief Maj. Gen. Rafi Milo visited the site of the rocket impact. The IDF said, “Home Front Command forces immediately responded to the scene and began conducting searches in coordination with the Israel Police, Fire and Rescue Services, Magen David Adom and the local authorities.”

Amihai Ben Shluss, mayor of Acre, where several alerts were sounded, said, “We are now in a heightened state of emergency. All shelters are open. It’s a difficult situation for us. We decided to cancel classes as some schools don’t have adequate shelters. I’m not willing to take that risk.”

Haifa Mayor Yona Yahav explained the decision to close schools: “We want to keep children near safe areas. I’ve been around the city, and it’s empty. People are following instructions, and that’s how it must remain. The north and south don’t seem to matter to anyone. No one from the government or the military has been here. We’re managing everything on our own. We’re running out of resources, and we have no plan for what comes next. Many buildings lack shelters, but they were built with thick walls. It helped during the Second Lebanon War, but it’s a 50/50 chance now.”