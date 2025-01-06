Retired educators and police officer identified as victims of West Bank terror attack

Israeli authorities identified three victims of Monday’s terror attack near the West Bank settlement of Kedumim: Master Sgt. Elad Yaakov Winkelstein, 36, and retired educators Rachel Cohen, 73, and Aliza Reiss, 69. The attack occurred on Highway 55, where a terror squad opened fire on a bus and private vehicles before fleeing. A manhunt for the attackers is ongoing.

Cohen and Reiss, both Kedumim residents, were deeply involved in their community. Cohen, a retired school counselor, is survived by her husband and five daughters. Her daughter Naomi described her as "a joyful and giving person, God-fearing and a beloved grandmother. She was our go-to for everything—a loving mother and wife." Naomi highlighted her mother’s dedication to helping young people and her unwavering positivity.

3 View gallery Aliza Reiss, Rachel Cohen, Elad Winkelstein

3 View gallery Terrorists open fire in deadly West Bank attack on Monday

Reiss, who worked as a school counselor in the settlement of Karnei Shomron, was set to celebrate her 70th birthday next week. Her son Yair called her "larger than life," praising her determination and resilience. "At 40, she went to university, and nothing stopped her. She was among the founders of Kedumim and thought of others above all else," Yair said.

Winkelstein, a police officer, is survived by his wife and two children. His son, who was in the car with him during the attack, witnessed his father fire at the assailants before being fatally shot in the head.

3 View gallery Bullet holes in the windshield of a car after a deadly terror attack ( Photo: Elisha Ben Kimon )

Terrorist launch deadly shooting attack on Monday

Security officials said initial investigations indicate the attack was carried out by a three-member squad, two of whom are known to Israeli forces and are from the Jenin and Qabatiya areas. The attackers reportedly lay in wait for an opportune moment and fired on passing vehicles. Officials said there were no prior indications of an imminent attack.