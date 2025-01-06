3 dead others hurt in West Bank shooting attack

Three people were murdered and six other were hurt, one seriously in a terror attack in the West Bank on Monday. Shots were fired at a bus and private vehicles, from a passing cars near the settlement of Kedumim.
Security forces rushed to the scene and a manhunt was underway after the terror squad believed to include two assailants, responsible for the attack.
According to initial report two women traveling in the private vehicle were in critical condition and those on the bus suffered moderate to light injuries.
The terror attack was on a main road shared by Jewish settlers and Palestinian residents of the area.
This is a breaking story