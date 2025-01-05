'My rabbis support me': 50 Haredi men enlist to new IDF unit

About 50 young ultra-Orthodox men arrived at IDF recruitment offices across the country on Sunday and enlisted in the new Hahashmonaim Brigade. The IDF marked the first recruitment day for the infantry brigade, designed specifically to accommodate the ultra-Orthodox community's religious standards .

Some of the recruits, who are slated for combat roles, were accompanied by family members, while others arrived alone.

According to the IDF, some 100 ultra-Orthodox men were set to complete their induction by the end of the day and begun a six-month infantry training program. Upon completion, they will form the brigade's first reserve company. Additional recruitment drives will be held later this month and new recruits will join the basic training phase.

"I always thought about enlisting, but until two months ago, I was planning to get an exemption,” Yaakov, 22, shared. “When I was offered the Hahashmonaim, I was thrilled."

Uriel Cohen from Bnei Brak, who had been studying at a yeshiva in Afula, was one of the recruits who joined despite family opposition.

"Two or three years ago, I was in yeshiva,” he said. “Enlisting wasn’t even something on my mind. But about six months ago, I decided, ‘Alright, I’m doing this.’” Addressing rabbinic opposition to enlistment , he added: “Not all rabbis oppose it. My rabbis support me.”

Eliyahu Brodner from Beit Shemesh explained his motivation to join. “After October 7, I wanted to enlist. I saw young men my age falling in the war. I didn’t feel comfortable sitting in yeshiva. I’m not exactly studying all day. I didn’t feel right about it — they’re sacrificing their lives to protect me.

“But even then, I didn’t have an option until this unit was established. It’s a new place and my rabbis told me privately, ‘Go there.’ If an individual is fully committed to his yeshiva studies, he should stay there. But for someone like me, who isn’t, he should enlist.”

Another recruit, a 26-year-old father of three selected for a staff role rather than combat, explained his decision to join after realizing he couldn’t continue yeshiva studies in the coming years.

The young man, who studies in a kollel and teaches at a Talmud Torah, said: “I teach my students to do what’s needed for the people of Israel – either study Torah or contribute to the nation. Right now, what’s needed is to enlist and it’s important to set an example. I decided to start working after 10 years in a yeshiva but to do that, I need to follow the path everyone else takes.”

Yossi Hertz, a 32-year-old ultra-Orthodox man from the U.S. and one of the oldest recruits in the unit, had decided to enlist five years ago but was initially turned away due to his age. “There’s an obligation to serve and I want to do my part and fulfill my responsibility. I tell every ultra-Orthodox man: if you’re sitting in the study hall all day — that’s fine. But if you’re not learning, do something with your life,” he said.

The two companies enlisted on Sunday marked the first steps in establishing the ultra-Orthodox brigade, a significant milestone in expanding ultra-Orthodox participation in the IDF. The initiative is especially critical given the operational needs arising from the ongoing war.

Extensive preparations were undertaken ahead of the brigade’s recruitment, including selecting and training staff, adapting policies, renovating the training base and tailoring it to the ultra-Orthodox lifestyle.