Lithuanian haredi leader meets IDF officials while urging followers to avoid enlisting

A leader of the Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox faction, Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, met recently with top military officials to discuss the issue of Haredi enlistment in the IDF. At the same time, he held meetings with young men who had received their initial draft notices, urging them not to report for service.

This comes as the ultra-Orthodox leadership fights to protect the Torah world from what they see as the disruptive influence of military service, emphasizing that yeshiva students belong in study halls, not in the army.

In his message to the young men, Hirsch, a senior figure in the ultra-Orthodox community and a leader of the Degel HaTorah party, said: "I bless you to have the strength to dedicate yourselves to Torah, so that you may grow into Torah scholars. Do not be afraid – you are part of Olam Hatorah and have a higher calling."

Earlier this week, outgoing Defense Minister Yoav Gallant met with Rabbi Baruch Shochat, the Karlin-Stolin Rebbe, leader of one of the oldest and most recognized Hasidic sects. "It was a significant, positive meeting, covering matters of security and the importance of IDF enlistment," Gallant’s associates said.

Yet recently, even young men who are not yeshiva students have faced concerted efforts to discourage their enlistment. Army representatives have visited some yeshivas to persuade students at least to attend their initial draft call, promising to explore options for deferment or other arrangements afterward. Military leadership emphasized, however, that each individual is personally responsible for responding to their draft notice and, if they do not comply, they will face consequences.

