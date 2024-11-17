Hezbollah propaganda chief reportedly killed in rare strike in heart of Beirut

As Israel waits for Hezbollah's answer to the latest U.S. cease-fire proposal , the IDF on Sunday morning continues to Beirut and announced at noon that it had completed another wave of powerful attacks in the Beirut neighborhood of Dahieh. After that, an unusual attack was also reported in the center of Beirut, in the Ras Al Naba'a neighborhood, and shortly afterward reports claimed that In the same attack Hezbollah's information and media relations officer, Muhammad Afif, was killed.
The central leadership of the Ba'ath Party in Lebanon said that the attack was aimed at the party's headquarters in Ras Al Naba'a. Ba'ath is the party of Syrian President Bashar Assad, head of the ruling party in Syria.
Minutes later, security officials told Reuters that Afif was killed in the same attack.
Last month footage emerged of members of the media fleeing from a press conference held by Afif in an attempt to claim that Hezbollah's situation was stable, just as a warning was received of an imminent wave of attacks.
Watch the footage of today's attacks in Dahieh - and also of a large bomb dropped by a fighter jet before collapsing one the Ba'ath headquarters.
Last week, the Israeli Air Force increased the rate of its attacks in Dahieh, and on Saturday night said that it completed a fourth wave of attacks there in one day - with 50 Hezbollah terrorist targets in the district attacked in one week. Sunday morning, another wave of attacks was completed, and the IDF spokesman said that "all of the military targets that were attacked were deliberately placed by Hezbollah in the heart of the civilian population. This is another example of the terrorist organization Hezbollah's cynical use of Lebanese citizens as human shields."
As in the previous attacks, this time too there was advance warnings to the Lebanese population, and no civilian deaths were reported in the attacks in Dahieh. "Prior to the attack, many steps were taken in order to reduce the chance of harming civilians, which include gathering preliminary intelligence, accurate observations and advance warnings for the evacuation of the population in the area," the IDF spokesman noted.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: