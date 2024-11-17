Hezbollah propaganda chief reportedly killed in rare strike in heart of Beirut

As Israel waits for Hezbollah's answer to the latest U.S. cease-fire proposal , the IDF on Sunday morning continues to Beirut and announced at noon that it had completed another wave of powerful attacks in the Beirut neighborhood of Dahieh. After that, an unusual attack was also reported in the center of Beirut, in the Ras Al Naba'a neighborhood, and shortly afterward reports claimed that In the same attack Hezbollah's information and media relations officer, Muhammad Afif, was killed.

The central leadership of the Ba'ath Party in Lebanon said that the attack was aimed at the party's headquarters in Ras Al Naba'a. Ba'ath is the party of Syrian President Bashar Assad, head of the ruling party in Syria.

Last month footage emerged of members of the media fleeing from a press conference held by Afif in an attempt to claim that Hezbollah's situation was stable, just as a warning was received of an imminent wave of attacks.

