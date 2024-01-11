Netanyahu says hypocrisy and lies on display at World Court

Against the backdrop of the Hague hearing on South Africa's accusations that Israel is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply criticized the accuser Thursday evening, saying that the “hypocrisy of South Africa screams to the heavens."

"We are fighting terrorists, we are fighting lies," Netanyahu said. "Today we saw an upside-down world. Israel is accused of genocide while it is fighting against genocide."

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Eli Mandelbaum )

"Israel is fighting murderous terrorists who carried out crimes against humanity: They slaughtered, they raped, they burned, they dismembered, they beheaded - children, women, elderly, young men and women," he said.

"The hypocrisy of South Africa screams to the heavens," Netanyahu said. "Where was South Africa when millions of people were killed or torn from their homes in Syria and Yemen, by whom? By partners of Hamas."

2 View gallery The South African delegation to World Court ( Photo: EPA/REMKO DE WAAL )

The prime minister reiterated that "the IDF, the most moral army in the world, does everything to avoid harming non-combatants, and is accused by representatives of monsters of 'genocide'."