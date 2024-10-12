18 years after brother fell, he steps into Lebanon: 'I’m here to finish what Benaya started'

Maj. Benaya Rhein became one of the symbols of the Second Lebanon War, leading a force that heroically rescued dozens of wounded soldiers and earned a commendation for his bravery.

Recently, his younger brother, Dovi Rhein, closed a personal circle he had waited 18 years for—entering Lebanon, the same land where his brother fell, determined to continue his mission.

3 View gallery Dovi Rhein in Lebanon ( Photo: Courtesy )

“I wish we didn’t have to do this, but Hezbollah has left us no choice. We can’t leave things as they are,” Rhein said. On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, he was called to reserve duty with the Mobilization Unit of the Alexandroni Brigade and reported to the Lebanese border. "I enlisted in Golani, knowing that one day I would step foot in Lebanon like Benaya did," he said.

“On a personal level, this is closure. From the day my brother fell, I wanted to pick up where he left off because Hezbollah is still here. I was 17 when Benaya fell. Looking back, I realize the job wasn’t finished, and now we’re here again.”

In a photo Rhein shared this week, he is smiling and visibly emotional. “I waited 18 years for this moment,” he wrote. “I always knew the day would come when I would finish what Benaya started.”

Last October, Rhein spoke to Ynet after being deployed to defend Israel’s northern front. He and his comrades in the brigade have since spent over 200 days fighting in Gaza and on the Lebanese front. "It wasn’t easy to return, but we’ve been waiting a year for this opportunity. The hostages aren’t home yet, and the northern residents have been displaced. Now we’re on the offensive to bring them back. It’s a good but tough feeling."

Last week, Rhein's brigade began its maneuver under the command of Col. Moshe Pesel, who was gravely injured in the battle for Kissufim in October 2023. Just months later, he was back leading the brigade in Gaza. "We are in the midst of historic days in a battle for survival against the axis of evil," Pesel told the soldiers before they crossed into Lebanon.

3 View gallery Major Benaya Rhein ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

In a radio communication message, Pesel explained: "The cruel enemy thought it would face a weakened nation and army. Now it realizes we are a united front, like an unbreakable wall. We’ve taken the initiative and gone on the attack. Our mission is clear: return the northern residents to their homes safely. You are authorized to go on the offensive."

Back home in Neta, Rhein's wife and three children are waiting for him. His mother, Hagit , is also playing her part in the war effort, visiting mourning families to offer comfort and support, carrying the pain only bereaved families know. Dovi shared that he didn’t need his mother’s permission to go to war.

3 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

“I always tell her she raised me with these values, so she can’t say anything when I go out to fulfill them. When I was called up before the holiday, I stopped by my mom’s, gave her a hug and wished her Shanah Tova," he recounted.

“She told me to do what was necessary to restore sanity, and that’s what I’m doing. When I got the call-up, I felt my stomach turn, but I know everyone has their reasons not to show up. To me, Benaya would say those are excuses, and here I am facing life as it is. Seeing the tanks, I feel like my big brother is right here with me."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: