Police brace for violence ahead of Ramadan

Jerusalem police on Friday laid out its plan for the volatile Muslim holy month of Ramadan amid concerns of an outbreak of violence as Hamas attempts to involve the West Bank and Arabs in Israel in its war against Israel, having historically claimed to be the defender of Islam's third holiest site.

National Security Itamar Ben-Givr intended to limit access to Muslim worshippers in the mosques on Temple Mount including preventing Arab citizens of Israel under a certain age from attending prayers there.

After warnings from Israel's security establishment that such restrictions would result in more Muslims responding to Hamas's urging which could lead to an outbreak of violence in Israel as well as in the West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Ben-Gvir's plan. But there will be a restriction on the number of worshippers allowed at the al Aqsa mosque compound, at any given time.

Some 100,000 worshippers are expected to arrive on Temple Mount in what the police describes as the most tense and challenging holiday. Police forces will be spread around Jerusalem, some plain-clothed and intelligence gathering in cooperation with the Shin Bet will be deployed, to avert riots and avoid violence getting out of control.

Thousands of police officers will be deployed in Jerusalem alone and thousands more will spread around the country with an emphasis on the mixed Arab and Jewish cities.

CCTV cameras will monitor Temple Mount and the alley ways leading to it to provide real time surveillance and drones will be used to monitor the situation from the air. Social media platforms will also be monitored to detect potential instigators of violence.