Police brace for violence ahead of Ramadan

Jerusalem police expects 100,000 worshipers in Islam's 3rd most holy shrine, deploying thousands of officers, drones and intelligence gathering to prevent terror attacks, violence and provocation amid war with Hamas

Meir Turgeman|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Ramadan
Hamas
Jerusalem police
Al-Aqsa Mosque
Jerusalem police on Friday laid out its plan for the volatile Muslim holy month of Ramadan amid concerns of an outbreak of violence as Hamas attempts to involve the West Bank and Arabs in Israel in its war against Israel, having historically claimed to be the defender of Islam's third holiest site.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
National Security Itamar Ben-Givr intended to limit access to Muslim worshippers in the mosques on Temple Mount including preventing Arab citizens of Israel under a certain age from attending prayers there.
2 View gallery
הר הביתהר הבית
Muslims worship on Temple Mount during Ramadan last year
(Photo: AP)
After warnings from Israel's security establishment that such restrictions would result in more Muslims responding to Hamas's urging which could lead to an outbreak of violence in Israel as well as in the West Bank, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Ben-Gvir's plan. But there will be a restriction on the number of worshippers allowed at the al Aqsa mosque compound, at any given time.
Some 100,000 worshippers are expected to arrive on Temple Mount in what the police describes as the most tense and challenging holiday. Police forces will be spread around Jerusalem, some plain-clothed and intelligence gathering in cooperation with the Shin Bet will be deployed, to avert riots and avoid violence getting out of control.
Thousands of police officers will be deployed in Jerusalem alone and thousands more will spread around the country with an emphasis on the mixed Arab and Jewish cities.
2 View gallery
שער שכם בירושליםשער שכם בירושלים
Border Police in the Old City of Jerusalem
(Photo: Ammar Awad / Reuters)
CCTV cameras will monitor Temple Mount and the alley ways leading to it to provide real time surveillance and drones will be used to monitor the situation from the air. Social media platforms will also be monitored to detect potential instigators of violence.
According to the Jerusalem police, there are indications of attempt to launch terror attacks during the holiday while efforts are also underway to prevent provocation from extremist Jews who may attempt to provoke violence
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""