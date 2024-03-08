Americans serving in IDF form "Hamas Hunting Club," draw condemnation

A group of American citizens who serve in the IDF has gained world notoriety on social media and now in international press reports after posting demeaning photographs of detainees in Gaza. The group calling themselves "Hamas Hunting Club" posted pictures of suspected terrorists detained by the IDF in Gaza, with their eyes covered and their hands bound, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

In their photos on Instagram as group members pose with them. Members of the group also displayed patches they prepared with the words: "happy hunting" on them, they showed munitions with the writing "send nudes" on them.

Palestinian detainees and patch of Hamas Hunting Club

They have been selling merchandise to their thousands of social media followers including T shirts and patches with the image of a Hamas fighter's skull being crushed under an IDF boot.

The Daily Mail said some of the members, who have dual Israeli-American citizenship avoided revealing their identifies while others posted pictures of themselves without any hesitation. They said group members have previously been investigated after footage of them humiliating Palestinian detainees was shared to social media.

Picture of a detainee in Gaza posted by Israeli-Americans serving in the IDF

In incident, an IDF reservist was discharged after he was filmed abusing seven Palestinian laborers from near Hebron on the West Bank after they were caught attempting to enter Israel without a permit, according to the report.