U.S., UK, France call for UN security council session on Hamas sex crimes

The U.S. Britain and France called for an official meeting of the UN security council to be summoned over Hamas sexual crimes during the October 7 massacre. The call came after Israel appealed to the eight members of the council after the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten released her report detailing some of the atrocities, last week.
More stories:
In a statement the Foreign Ministry said the three member states aske that Patten's report be submitted to the council.
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he expects other countries to join in the request for a the general council's session and to issue a clear condemnation of the Hamas crimes and an unequivocal call for the immediate release of all hostages.
Israeli officials believe UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will not summon the security council and are therefore trying to circumvent him by appealing directly to member states who have the authority to do so. Israel hopes this would lead to the UN officially recognizing Hamas as a terror organization, something the international body has thus far avoided.
In her 24-page report Patten concluded that that during the massacre, rapes, group rapes, necrophilia and genital mutilation was carried out by the Hamas terrorists. She also said there was sufficient evidence to believe that the hostages still held captive by Hamas are subjected to more sexual crimes.