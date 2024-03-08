U.S., UK, France call for UN security council session on Hamas sex crimes

Israeli officials believe Sec. Gen. Antonio Guterres would not summon council and turn to member states with authority to do so so that the Patten report is presented, a condemnation of Hamas made

Itamar Eichner|
The U.S. Britain and France called for an official meeting of the UN security council to be summoned over Hamas sexual crimes during the October 7 massacre. The call came after Israel appealed to the eight members of the council after the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict, Pramila Patten released her report detailing some of the atrocities, last week.
In a statement the Foreign Ministry said the three member states aske that Patten's report be submitted to the council.
Pramila Patten Pramila Patten
Pramila Patten
(Photo: UN)
Foreign Minister Israel Katz said he expects other countries to join in the request for a the general council's session and to issue a clear condemnation of the Hamas crimes and an unequivocal call for the immediate release of all hostages.
מזכ"ל האו"ם אנטוניו גוטרש משבר מזוןמזכ"ל האו"ם אנטוניו גוטרש משבר מזון
Antonio Guterres
(Photo: AP )
Israeli officials believe UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will not summon the security council and are therefore trying to circumvent him by appealing directly to member states who have the authority to do so. Israel hopes this would lead to the UN officially recognizing Hamas as a terror organization, something the international body has thus far avoided.
פרמילה פאטן, שליחת האו"ם לאלימות מינית, בביקור בנחל עוזפרמילה פאטן, שליחת האו"ם לאלימות מינית, בביקור בנחל עוז
Pramila Patten during her visit to Israel to probe Hamas sexual crimes
(Photo: Foreign Ministry )
In her 24-page report Patten concluded that that during the massacre, rapes, group rapes, necrophilia and genital mutilation was carried out by the Hamas terrorists. She also said there was sufficient evidence to believe that the hostages still held captive by Hamas are subjected to more sexual crimes.
