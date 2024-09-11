Hezbollah launches more than 100 rockets in four days: What's the endgame?

Hezbollah has escalated its assault on northern Israel, launching a series of significant attacks over four consecutive days, targeting both military and civilian areas.

Hezbollah has escalated its assault on northern Israel, launching a series of significant attacks over four consecutive days, targeting both military and civilian areas.

The terrorist group deployed swarms of attack drones and fired missile barrages daily at military outposts, bases and northern cities, in what it described as retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory.

