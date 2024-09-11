Hezbollah launches more than 100 rockets in four days: What's the endgame?

Terror group ramps up attacks targeting military bases, outposts and residential areas across northern Israel supposedly in response to 'harming Lebanese civilians'

Lior Ben Ari|
Footage of the attack on Nahariya

Hezbollah has escalated its assault on northern Israel, launching a series of significant attacks over four consecutive days, targeting both military and civilian areas.
The terrorist group deployed swarms of attack drones and fired missile barrages daily at military outposts, bases and northern cities, in what it described as retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory.
3 View gallery
פגיעה ישירה בבית בקריית שמונה פגיעה ישירה בבית בקריית שמונה
Direct hit on Kiryat Shmona home
(Photo: Effie Sharir)
On Saturday, Israeli authorities identified at least 80 rocket and missile launches in northern Israel. Hezbollah later claimed responsibility, saying it had targeted multiple military bases with drone swarms. That evening, the group also claimed responsibility for a missile barrage aimed at Kiryat Shmona, followed by a second attack on the city shortly after.
3 View gallery
נהרייה, לכיוון גבול הצפון , גליל מערבינהרייה, לכיוון גבול הצפון , גליל מערבי
IDF intercepts Hezbollah rockets in northern Israel
3 View gallery
נהריה נהריה
Direct hit in Nahariya
(Photo: REUTERS/Shir Torem)
The attacks continued into Sunday, with Hezbollah issuing 10 separate claims of responsibility on Saturday and an additional nine on Sunday, primarily for strikes on military outposts.
On Monday, Hezbollah escalated its offensive, claiming responsibility for 11 attacks, including a drone strike that hit the 14th floor of a residential building in Nahariya.
