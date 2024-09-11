Hezbollah launches more than 100 rockets in four days: What's the endgame?

Hezbollah has escalated its assault on northern Israel, launching a series of significant attacks over four consecutive days, targeting both military and civilian areas.
The terrorist group deployed swarms of attack drones and fired missile barrages daily at military outposts, bases and northern cities, in what it described as retaliation for Israeli strikes on Lebanese territory.
On Saturday, Israeli authorities identified at least 80 rocket and missile launches in northern Israel. Hezbollah later claimed responsibility, saying it had targeted multiple military bases with drone swarms. That evening, the group also claimed responsibility for a missile barrage aimed at Kiryat Shmona, followed by a second attack on the city shortly after.
The attacks continued into Sunday, with Hezbollah issuing 10 separate claims of responsibility on Saturday and an additional nine on Sunday, primarily for strikes on military outposts.
On Monday, Hezbollah escalated its offensive, claiming responsibility for 11 attacks, including a drone strike that hit the 14th floor of a residential building in Nahariya.