Drone from Lebanon strikes 14th floor apartment in Nahariya

An apartment on the 14th floor of a building in Nahariya was hit in a Hezbollah drone attack on Monday. According to the IDF, a second drone was intercepted. Dramatic footage showed children identifying the drone and the moment of impact.

2 View gallery Nahariya apartment hit by drone

"I'm was sitting with my insurance agent, and suddenly there was siren after siren," said Shahar Toledano, whose apartment was hit by the drone. "We are used to explosions, but not this one." The impact came after a series of sirens in the city and the surrounding area. It happened after an unusual wave of attacks overnight in Syria, as well as attacks in southern Lebanon.

Syrian media reported overnight on a wave of attacks that it said came from Israeli fighter jets throughout the country, but later it was reported some of what were believed to be attacks were failed Syrian attempts to intercept Israeli rockets. According to The Syrian Observatory For Human Rights, a UK-based opposition organization to the Assad regime, 18 were killed in the attacks and dozens were injured. The group also said that of those 18, four were civilians, six were unknown and the rest were members of pro-Iranian militias. They also claimed that some of the Syrian air defense missiles fell on houses.

2 View gallery Syrian reports of IDF strikes in Syria

The Saudi Al-Hadath TV network reported that three rounds of attacks were carried out against five pro-Iranian militia sites in the rural area of ​​Hama. According to some reports, the attacks caused heavy damage to a "scientific research institute," which was hit by several missiles along with another site. In addition, it was reported that military posts were also attacked.

The damage to Hezbollah

Later during the night, the IDF attacked southern Lebanon, and in the morning announced that: "Overnight, the IAF struck Hezbollah military structures and a launcher in the areas of Kfarkela, Taybeh, Hanine and Yarine, in southern Lebanon. Additionally, yesterday (Sunday), the IAF struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Khirbet Selm in southern Lebanon."

On Monday, sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and a number of adjacent municipalities including Metula, Tel Hai, Kfar Giladi, Maayan Baruch, Kfar Yuval and Beit Hillel. One drone targeting Kfar Giladi was intercepted and another fell in agricultural lands. No injuries were reported. According to Hezbollah, the shooting was directed at a military post.

During the series of sirens on Monday, a building in Nahariya was hit on the 14th floor while sirens sounded in additional towns in the Western Galilee. The police said no casualties were reported and are currently scanning the area for explosive residue and fragments. They called on residents to avoid coming to the area and to report any suspicious objects.

Footage from the drone strike in Nahariya

Moshe Davidovitz , head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Conflict Zone Forum, addressed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after the drone strike in Nahariya in a post on Instagram: "Hey Netanyahu, hi cabinet members. I just wanted to check in with you, do you remember us?"