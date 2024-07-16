Shin Bet to allow women to work as bodyguards

After the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump highlighted the fact that women are securing the former US president and current candidate, Israel will soon allow women to fill that role. For the first time in 20 years, the Shin Bet has decided to let women join the Personnel Security Unit.

1 View gallery Women will guard leaders ( Photo: Itamar Eichner )

Women are already working in a variety of Shin Bet roles including as operatives in intelligence, operations, investigations, reconnaissance and bomb squad. Women soon will be able to fill security roles in the Personnel Security Unit after comprehensive work in recent months. The next course is expected to open in October and the recruitment process will be open to both men and women.

Recently, the Shin Bet published an advertisement in which it announced it was recruiting "personal security guards for the State Personal Security Unit." The ad noted that: "A security guard in the State Personal Security Unit is responsible for the security of the government's symbols and the official delegations of the country abroad. Personal security guards and delegations are graduates of the 'Warrior' course."

The requirements for working in the Personnel Security Unit are serving in a combat role during military service, completing intensive physical training and physical fitness tests. The minimum weight requirement is 52 kilograms and the required height is 1.6 meters. Until 20 years ago, the Personal Security Unit had a handful of women who worked as bodyguards, but very few women applied as candidates for the jobs and the Shin Bet stopped hiring them.