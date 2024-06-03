Police greenlight Jerusalem Day flag march through Damascus Gate

Israel police said on Monday that they approve the route for the annual flag march to be held on Jerusalem Day, likely under pressure from Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir. The route of the event on Wednesday will take the right-wing marchers through the Damascus Gate of the Old City of Jerusalem with some 3,000 police officers deployed to provide security.

Last year's march ( Video: Gil Yochanan )

The police said there was no intelligence suggesting plans to disrupt the march adding there was a decline in threats of arson, compared to previous years. The force said they were considering all possible scenarios including rocket attacks.

Jerusalem Day, commemorating the city's unification after the Six-Day War, will proceed amid the lingering effects of the October 7 events and ongoing conflict. Thousands are expected to march from Damascus Gate to the Western Wall, just shy of half a mile. The police have said that they are fully prepared for the event, major roads will be closed for extended periods, and they urged the public to act responsibly and follow safety guidelines.

1 View gallery Youth during Jerusalem Day celebrations ( Photo: EPA )

Historically, the Flag March has been fraught with tension and riots, especially when passing through Damascus Gate. In 2021, the march coincided with Operation Guardian of the Walls when Hamas launched rockets toward Jerusalem. In 2022, former U.S. Ambassador Tom Nides requested then-Minister of Public Security Omer Bar-Lev to alter the route to avoid escalation, but the route remained unchanged. Last year, the march again passed through Damascus Gate with only minor disturbances.

Despite limited details on the march's precise route, sources close to Minister Ben Gvir have confirmed it will remain unchanged, passing through Damascus Gate, linking East Jerusalem neighborhoods to the Old City. Although significant pressure was likely applied to avoid volatile areas while IDF operates in Gaza, Ben Gvir confirmed his participation last week and has actively encouraged his supporters to join the march.