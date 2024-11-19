Huckabee: Biden administration 'put far more pressure on Israel than on Hamas'

"We've put far more pressure, with Joe Biden, on Israel than we have on Hamas, Hezbollah and most importantly, the people who write those checks—the Iranians," Huckabee told Fox News in an interview, describing the White House's policy toward Israel as "schizophrenic."

"We've put far more pressure, with Joe Biden, on Israel than we have on Hamas, Hezbollah and most importantly, the people who write those checks—the Iranians," Huckabee told Fox News in an interview, describing the White House's policy toward Israel as "schizophrenic."

"We've put far more pressure, with Joe Biden, on Israel than we have on Hamas, Hezbollah and most importantly, the people who write those checks—the Iranians," Huckabee told Fox News in an interview, describing the White House's policy toward Israel as "schizophrenic."

US Ambassador to Israel-designate Mike Huckabee on Fox News: “But what we've had is a schizophrenic policy toward Israel. We've put far more pressure with Joe Biden on Israel than we have on Hamas, Hezbollah, and most importantly, the people who write those checks: the… pic.twitter.com/W2fYE8nNdO

He called for increased efforts to secure the release of American hostages held by Hamas, questioning why the administration has not applied greater pressure on the terrorist group and its backers.

He called for increased efforts to secure the release of American hostages held by Hamas, questioning why the administration has not applied greater pressure on the terrorist group and its backers.

He called for increased efforts to secure the release of American hostages held by Hamas, questioning why the administration has not applied greater pressure on the terrorist group and its backers.