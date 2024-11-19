Huckabee: Biden administration 'put far more pressure on Israel than on Hamas'

U.S. ambassador-designate to Israel Mike Huckabee criticized the Biden administration’s approach to Israel on Tuesday, accusing it of applying more pressure on the Jewish state than on its adversaries.
"We've put far more pressure, with Joe Biden, on Israel than we have on Hamas, Hezbollah and most importantly, the people who write those checks—the Iranians," Huckabee told Fox News in an interview, describing the White House's policy toward Israel as "schizophrenic."
He called for increased efforts to secure the release of American hostages held by Hamas, questioning why the administration has not applied greater pressure on the terrorist group and its backers.
Huckabee dismissed calls for a cease-fire, saying that one could have been achieved immediately if Hamas ceased its attacks. "We can have a cease-fire right now. We could have had it on October 8. Hamas lays down its arms, gives up its bombs, bullets, rockets and stops killing Jews, and lets the hostage free," he said, emphasizing that "breathing room" for Hamas would only prolong the war. "They need to be suffocated and ended."
Huckabee called for the complete elimination of terror groups in the region, blaming Iran for their continued operations. "There’s no peace in that region until these terror groups funded by Iran are completely eliminated," he concluded.
