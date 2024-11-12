This is the next US ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee says Israel 'should control' the West Bank

The next U.S. ambassador to Israel will be Mike Huckabee, the former governor of Arkansas who ran twice in the Republican presidential primaries for the presidency, Presidedt-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday. Huckabee will replace Jack Lew, who was appointed by President Joe Biden.

Huckabee ran in the 2008 Republican primaries and lost to John McCain, and eight years later lost to Trump. Huckabee is identified with the evangelical Christian right in the United States, and defines himself as a great supporter of Israel. He is an evangelical minister by training, and served as a political commentator on the right-wing Fox News.

. "Judea and Samaria are an inseparable part of the State of Israel and everyone needs to understand that. Anyone running for the presidency of the United States should visit here," he said while at Shiloh, using the biblical designations for the West Bank.

