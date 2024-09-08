Gazan 'punished' for speaking out against Hamas

A resident of Gaza was in hospital suffering injuries after he was beaten severely for publicly criticizing Hamas.

Ziad Abu Haya, a Palestinian activist was seen on the Saudi Al-Arabiya network last month, asking the world to “save us from Hamas.”

Sources in Gaza told Al Arabiya that the Palestinian activist was severely beaten and tortured last Friday. Eyewitnesses reported that an armed group of men, affiliated with Hamas, stormed Abu Haya’s tent in Khan Younis.

Ziad Abu Haya

The gunmen dragged him out naked and took him to an unknown location, beating and kicking him along the way. Abu Haya's family feared for his life, especially given his vocal criticism of the terrorist organization.

Palestinians on social media expressed outrage at Hamas' actions. One user, Mahmoud Khallas, wrote on X, "Ziad Abu Haya, a citizen from Khan Younis, lost his son at the beginning of the war and said, 'Save us from Hamas.' Two days ago, Hamas attacked him and broke his bones."

Tents in Khan Younis ( Photo: Bashar TALEB / AFP )

"What’s happening in Gaza on a daily basis, far from the eyes of the media, is a crime against humanity. Hamas’ remnants in Gaza are abusing, beating and oppressing the displaced without any legal or moral deterrent," Khallas added.

Palestinian writer Ayman Khaled also commented: "Ziad Abu Haya, you are not alone. They will get all of us, today, tomorrow, or the day after. This is Hamas' time."

The IDF late in August, revealed Hamas documents found by troops in Gaza, showing the terror group faked the results of opinion polls conducted by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, to present false figures of public support for their continued rule in Gaza, despite the calamity it brought on the strip.

Hamas claimed 59% of Gaza residents wanted them to remain in power when the war ended, while in fact only 32.3% said Hamas should rule.

The documents also revealed that only 30% of Gazans approved of the October 7 massacre that led to the war, and not the 70% that Hamas at falsely claimed.