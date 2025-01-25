Musk tells far-right event in Germany to free themselves from guilt over Holocaust

Billionaire Elon Musk made a surprise appearance via video link at an election event for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party in the eastern city of Halle on Saturday. Days before the world marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp, Musk said that in Germany "there is too much focus on past guilt, and we need to move beyond that." He said that "children should not be guilty of the sins of their parents, let alone their great grandparents," apparently referring to Germany's Nazi past.