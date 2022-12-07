Israel withholds visas for UN officials accused of pro-Palestinian bias

The Foreign Ministry halted the issuance of entry permits for officials of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) due to what it considers the agency's systematically distorted reports of terrorist attacks in the country.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to the ministry, OCHA employees consistently undercount Israeli victims of Palestinian terror attacks and fail to classify such attacks accordingly.

2 View gallery UN Secretary-General António Guterres ( Photo: AFP )

The agency is accused of reporting the killing or harming of Israeli civilians under "disputed" circumstances while taking reports about Palestinian casualties at face value and pointing the blame at Israel, including in clashes between IDF forces and armed Palestinian militants.

As reported by Ynet last month, the agency refused to recognize the killing of Shulamit Rachel Ovadia by a Palestinian as an act of terrorism, stating that the killer's motives were "unclear".

In another case, the agency described Eliyahu Kay , who was murdered last year in the Old City of Jerusalem by a Palestinian gunman, as "a settler who was murdered in occupied territory". However, he lived in Modi'in-Maccabim-Reut, a city within Israel proper.

This is in addition to clear anti-Israeli biases that agency officials present every week in their regular reports to the UN.

Last summer, the agency removed Sarah Muscroft, the head of its branch in the so-called "Occupied Palestinian Territory", from her post after she condemned Palestinian Islamic Jihad’s “indiscriminate rocket fire” in a tweet into Israeli population centers during the most recent Gaza conflict.

2 View gallery Gilad Erdan, the Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations

Muscroft was transferred following Palestinian pressure. In addition, the agency's Middle East and North Africa arm is headed by a Palestinian who the Foreign Ministry says holds an unneutral view on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Gilad Erdan leads a persistent battle against the agency and demands it also includes in its reports stone-throwing and Molotov cocktail attacks against Jews in the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Erdan addressed the issue many times to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and claimed that the agency has failed to mention Jewish victims of terrorism in its reports.

"OCHA continues to present a false image of reality. Time after time they choose to ignore Israeli victims of terrorism and the existence of Palestinian terror," Erdan said.