Bodycam footage shows Hamas terrorists crawling with RPG before being killed

Bodycam footage from a now killed Hamas terrorist shows several fortifying their position in a room, as two crawl on the floor to avoid IDF sniper fire, with an RGP rocket launcher and an AK-47 assault rifle, shortly before they were struck.
The force that was fighting in Jabaliya in the northern section of the Gaza Strip, they encountered a squad of terrorists who fired anti-tank missiles in their direction. IDF has confirmed that the troops responded quickly and relayed exact coordinates to fighter jets who attacked the squad.
Footage shows the terrorists crawling in a room was recovered from the bodies of one of the terrorists. Earlier today, IDF released unprecedented footage of their troops monitoring dozens of Hamas operatives who have surrendered, sitting in the middle of road in straight lines, stripped to the underwear to make sure no explosive charges were in their persons.
The IDF also released footage of combat against Hamas terrorists in Shejaiyah. Over the past few days, the soldiers engaged in combat at close range against Hamas squads and identified and dismantled numerous subterranean structures and weapon caches, most of which were found in close proximity to, or even within, civilian structures - a fact that underscores their significance to Hamas' operational capabilities in this region.