Son of former IDF chief killed in action

Gal, the son of Gadi Eizenkot was killed in Gaza on Thursday. He was 25 and served as a medic in the reserves after completing his compulsory service in the elite Maglan special operations force. The military released the names of four other soldiers who were also killed. Eizenkot is a former chief of staff and current member of the war cabinet.
Eizenkot was killed when his unit detected a tunnel shaft on the outskirts of Shijaiyah and as they approached the shaft exploded and he was critically hurt and later died in hospital.
His father was informed while on a visit to commanders in the south with Benny Gantz the leader of his National Unity Party. He was aware of the explosion and was told in real time that his son was critically hurt. Gal was one of five children.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was told of the tragedy that befell Eizenkot during his visit to the north with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.