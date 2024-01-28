Israeli officials not optimistic hostage deal within reach

After report in the New York Times quoted American and Israeli officials saying an agreement was possible to bring about the release of 100 hostages for a 2-month lull in fighting, officials say Hamas insists on end to war before freeing captives

Itamar Eichner|
Israeli officials on Sunday said reports of a pending deal to release hostages from Hamas captivity, were overly optimistic.
The New York Times quoted American and Israeli officials who said an agreement that would see the release of 100 hostages in exchange for a 2-month lull in fighting was nearing completion ahead of a meeting in Paris later on Sunday with CIA director William Burnes, Mossad chief David Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the head of Egyptian intelligence Abbas Kamel.
2 View gallery
עבאס כמאל, מוחמד א-תאני, ווילאם ברנס, דוד ברנע, עבאס כמאל, מוחמד א-תאני, ווילאם ברנס, דוד ברנע,
Mossad chief David Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel, CIA director William Burnes
(Photo: Yariv Katz, EPA, AP)
The paper said a deal would alleviate some of the pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden from the progressive wing of his party that opposes the president's support for Israel.
"If only that were true," the officials said adding that the report likely reflects American wishful thinking but not the reality. They said Israel was not aware of any change in Hamas positions and that the terror group continues to demand an end to the war, as a precondition for any hostage release deal.
2 View gallery
הפגנה לשחרור החטופים בתל אביבהפגנה לשחרור החטופים בתל אביב
Hostages' family members block Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv in demand of a hostage deal
({Photo: Yuval Chen )
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a press conference on Saturday that he was committed to securing the return of the 136 captives still held by Hamas. "We are working around the clock including now," he said but added that Israel was still committed to the destruction of Hamas as a military or governing force. “We are determined to finish the task, to eliminate Hamas,” he said. “And if it takes time, we will not relent in the mission.”
