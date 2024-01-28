Israeli officials not optimistic hostage deal within reach

quoted American and Israeli officials who said an agreement that would see the release of 100 hostages in exchange for a 2-month lull in fighting was nearing completion ahead of a meeting in Paris later on Sunday with CIA director William Burnes, Mossad chief David Barnea, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani and the head of Egyptian intelligence Abbas Kamel.

The paper said a deal would alleviate some of the pressure on U.S. President Joe Biden from the progressive wing of his party that opposes the president's support for Israel.

"If only that were true," the officials said adding that the report likely reflects American wishful thinking but not the reality. They said Israel was not aware of any change in Hamas positions and that the terror group continues to demand an end to the war, as a precondition for any hostage release deal.

