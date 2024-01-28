Some 80% of Hamas tunnel system still intact, report

Some 80% of the Hamas tunnel system beneath Gaza remains intact, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, quoting Israeli and American officials.
"U.S. and Israeli officials have had difficulty precisely assessing the level of destruction of the tunnels, in part because they can’t say for certain how many miles of tunnels exist," the papers said adding that officials from both countries estimate 20% to 40% of the tunnels have been damaged or rendered inoperable, most of them in northern Gaza.
“Hamas’s strategy revolves around the tunnels—it is their center of gravity. They needed the tunnels to level the battlefield with the IDF,” said Mick Mulroy, a former deputy assistant secretary of defense and officer in the Marine Corps and Central Intelligence Agency. “The tunnels are where Hamas planned [before Oct. 7] to wait out Israel’s political will as Israel faced pressure for a cease-fire.”
According to the paper, an Israeli official said the difficulty was the concern that hostages held in the tunnels, where Hamas leaders are believed to be hiding, would be hurt when troops attempt to enter and destroy them. “It’s a very hard mission. It’s done slowly, very carefully. It’s urban warfare unseen globally,” the official said.