Gantz says Israel keeping eye on Gaza amid terror wave

In the wake of the wave of terror currently engulfing the country, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Sunday that Israel is keeping a watchful eye on Gaza, while preparing for more potential attacks.

Over the past two weeks, nine Israelis and two Ukrainian nationals have been killed in horrific terror sprees across the country, prompting the security establishment to launch a counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank in an attempt to eliminate existing militant cells.

Gantz told Ynet that the main terror threat stems from lone wolf perpetrators, like the ones who carried out attacks in Be'er Sheva and Hadera . "There is definitely a desire from individuals to carry out attacks and this feasibility could happen, but as of now, there is no public or organizational accession.

"Hamas doesn't want escalation. We're assuming there could be escalation, but the residents in Gaza - including Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad - need to choose what kind of Ramadan they want," he said referring to the holy Muslim month that kicked off on Saturday and is often characterized by a spike in violence.

"They [Hamas] want terror activity in the West Bank. If there will be action against Israel from the Strip, Gaza will feel the kind pain that I suggest it spares from itself. They're familiar with our abilities, with all our resources, if they release the gunlock- we'll come crashing down on them."

In the beginning of the interview, Gantz acknowledged the breaches in the partition fence separating the West Bank and Israel, saying Israel is "looking into the matter," but "there are lots of heavier threats".

When asked what Israel should expect throughout Ramadan, Gantz warned that "the significant days of Ramadan are ahead of us," but added the defense establishment is not currently considering scrapping entirely the decision to ease the restrictions on Palestinians in honor of the holiday.

"We want to continue extensive civilian policies, and we're doing this while incorporating security consideration."

Palestinians illegally breaking through the partition fence in the Northern West Bank

Israel, however, has yet to approve the easing policies that it usually implements ahead of Ramadan. These policies are significant mostly for the prayers on Friday, and the security officials are expected to make a decision within the next few days.

Gantz also spoke of the public concern in the wake of the terror wave, and called on public to continue on with normal routine.

"It's part of the Israeli resilience, part of the public resilience, part of our might," said the minister. "We must continue with life's routine. We're increasing security presence as can be seen. If an event happens, listen to the instructions of the security forces."

Gantz also rejected the criticism of the Opposition and its leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who accused the current government of showcasing a weak response in the face of terror.

"I don't accept this statement. It's not true, and if he was in this situation now, he wouldn't do anything differently. I ask [the Opposition] to calm down, this isn't the reality.

"We're acting correctly and responsibly, with consideration of what's best for the citizens of Israel and that what we'll go on doing," Gantz added.

The defense minister also said that the Arab parties in the coalition aren't "limiting" the government, but helping it. "The leaders of the Arab parties condemned these terror attacks."

While Gantz wished the Palestinians a happy Ramadan, he also warned them against attempts to cause chaos. "We're been advancing, in collaboration with the Palestinian Authority, a series of moves that are meant to improve the quality of life and economy in the West Bank and Gaza.

"Terror poses a threat to our ability to advance these moves, and we can go back to working on them only if the silence and security stability returns. We want this, I'm sure that most of the Palestinians are also interested in these moves."

When asked about Israel's ties with the PA and its leader Mahmoud Abbas, whom the defense minister has met several times, Gantz said the relationship with the other side is "important," but didn't specify whether another official meeting with the PA president is on the horizon.

Gantz was criticized the United States for considering removing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from its notorious list of terror organizations.