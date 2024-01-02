Israel strikes targets in, around Damascus, Syrian media says

Israel attacked targets in and around the Syrian capital of Damascus, the Syrian news agency Sana reported on Tuesday. The strike from the air occurred at 4.35 a.m. local time and was said to cause damage but no injuries.

IDF troops killed four armed terrorists early on Tuesday during a raid on the West Bank village of Azzoun near Qalqilya, the IDF said. The forces encountered gunfire and explosive devices hurled at them, identified a building where the terror squad was hiding and engaged in a fight killing the four. One of the reserve force was moderately injured.

An explosion that killed 2 and wounded others in a New Year's event in Rochester, New York was being investigated as a terror attack, ABC News reported early on Tuesday. A car carrying gas canasters crashed into a vehicle causing the blast near a concert to an audience of one thousand.

The Supreme Court on Monday evening ruled to annul an amendment to a Basic Law that restricts its oversight of the government which was passed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government last July.

The ruling reinstates the so-called reasonableness clause which grants the court oversight of government decisions. This marks the first time the court has ruled on one of Israel's quasi-constitutional Basic Laws.

The majority opinion, passing by a narrow margin of 8 to 7, affirmed that the Basic Law annulling the clause "exceeds the Knesset's authority and therefore must be reversed."

According to recently retired Chief Justice Esther Hayut, "The Knesset's phrasing of the annulment is radical and extraordinary. It refers to the reasonableness clause's full measure, thereby preventing judicial review even in extreme and unreasonable governmental decisions."

The majority judges are: Former Chief Justice Esther Hayut, Justice Yitzhak Amit, Acting Chief Justice Uzi Fogelman, Justice Dafna Barak-Erez, retired Justice Anat Baron, Justice Khaled Kabub, Justice Ruth Ronen and Justice Ofer Grosskopf.

Invoking its authority to act, the majority opinion said, "Under extreme circumstances, the Supreme Court is authorized, under its mandate as the highest judicial authority in the land, to announce the annulment of a Basic Law when the Knesset exceeds its legislative authority."

Justices Noam Sohlberg and David Mintz affirmed that "this court has the authority to exact judicial review upon basic laws and intervene in extraordinary cases where the Knesset ventures outside its mandate."

Judge Yosef Elron, who was in the minority, wrote that "there is a certain window that allows for judicial review upon Basic Laws only in the most extreme of cases and only as a last resort. However, future Supreme Court cases will truly determine if the reasonableness clause has been completely annulled, or whether its remnants live within the framework of a reduced clause. This is a point where the executive branch has failed to articulate a consistent position."

'It robs millions of citizens of their voice'

Justice Minister Yariv Levin was displeased with the court's decision, saying: "The concentration of power in the hands of judges during court rulings undermines the balance of power among the three branches of government in a democratic system.

"When even the enactment of basic laws or decision-making in the Knesset and government requires the consent of Supreme Court judges, it robs millions of citizens of their voice and the essential right to participate equally in decision-making processes. This lack of equivalent checks and balances is uncommon in Western democracies. As the struggle persists on multiple fronts, we will remain committed to acting with caution and responsibility."

Chairman of the opposition and former Prime Minister Yair Lapid was more upbeat about the ruling, stating: "The court's ruling is the final act of a difficult year that tore Israeli society apart and led to our greatest disaster. Israeli strength stems from the fact that we're a Jewish, Democratic and law-abiding state. The Supreme Court fulfilled its duty to safeguard our democracy and it has our full backing."

Anticipating a possible governmental backlash, he added: "Should the Israeli government initiate another dispute regarding the Supreme Court, it would be evidence of a failure to learn from past experiences. It reflects a lack of lessons learned from the events of October 7 and the 87-day war fought to protect our homeland."